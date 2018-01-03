Miri is indeed a hidden gem — Abang Johari

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Miri Tourism Year this year will be a springboard for Visit Sarawak Year 2019.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said this at the New Year Countdown and launching of Visit Miri Year (VMY) 2018 at Miri Central Park on Sunday.

“Miri is indeed a hidden gem. Its beauty, allure and charm deserve wider recognition and greater appreciation.

“Generally, visitors are enchanted by the sheer brilliance of the underwater coral garden and marine life off the coast of Miri. And best of all, Mirians are good-natured people, and the local hospitality is commendable.”

The chief minister’s text-of-speech was read by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Abang Johari, however, said Miri City Council (MCC) had to improve its tourism infrastructure in order to attract even more tourists.

He also said the council must continue to pay special attention to the city’s cleanliness, hygiene, beautification and safety.

As Sarawak is now embarking towards digital economy, he urged Sarawakians to ride on the recently launched digital economy strategies of promoting the state through digital media.

He also assured the people of the government’s commitment to improve connectivity through the construction of communication towers in order to provide better internet facilities at tourism spots and places of interest such as national parks.

Mayor Adam Yii, who also spoke, urged tourism industry players to improve their facilities and services.

With the tagline ‘Discover Miri, Uniquely Borneo 2018’, Yii said VMY 2018 is an ideal opportunity for Mirians, particularly tourism operators, to create sustainable growth in all areas of tourism leading to economic development.

“We are ready for the world. May VMY 2018 encourage and motivate you to attain our tourism dreams and goals of achieving a million or more tourists during the period.”

Later at the same function, Lee presented prizes to the top-three winners of VMY 2018’s Tourism Video Competition.

B’Mage Production team took home RM2,000 for being champion while in second and third were Chai Su Yee (RM1,000) and Voon Chel Hsia (RM500), respectively.

Thousands of people converged on Marina Central Park for the New Year Countdown and the launch of VMY 2018.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Miri District Officer Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and chairman of the Tourism Development Committee Cr Ernest Goh were among those present.