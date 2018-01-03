Poor People increased 6,400 in S Kalimantan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANJARBARU, S Kalimantan: The number of poor people in South Kalimantan increased by 6,400 according to Central Statistics Agency (BPS) data taken from March to September 2017, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of South Kalimantan BPS Diah Utami in Banjarbaru on Tuesday said the number of poor people in urban areas increased while it decreased in the rural.

“The number of poor people in urban areas increased by 3,610 people and in rural areas decreased by 2,970 people during March-September 2017 period,” she said.

She said the number of poor people in South Kalimantan in September 2017 was recorded as many as 194.560 people and in March as many as 193,920 people so there is an increase by 6,400.

Although the poor are increasing, they are still below the total growth rate of the poor as seen from the declining percentage of the poor.

“The poverty rate in South Kalimantan in September 4.70 percent and 4.73 percent in March, so it decreased by 0.03 percent,” she said.

Meanwhile, the percentage of poor people in urban areas increased 0.13 percent from 3.46 percent in March to 3.59 percent in September or increased by 3,610 people.

By contrast, the percentage of poor people in September 5.60 percent decreased 0.13 percent if compared to 5.73 percent or 2.970 people dropped in March for six months.

“The total number of urban poor people as a whole is 66,210 people, while the rural poor are 128,350 thousand,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Poverty Line (GK) in South Kalimantan in September amounted to Rp419,974 per capita per month, up 4.36 percent compared to March 2017 of Rp402.424 per capita.

“The urban poverty line of Rp434,791 per capita per month is higher than the rural poverty line of Rp407,382 per capita per month,” she said.