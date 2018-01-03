‘Proposal for Dr M as temporary PM may lead to power struggle’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to choose Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the candidate for a temporary prime minister if the Pakatan Harapan coalition wins the 14th General Election (GE14) may lead to a crisis and a power struggle within the top leadership of the opposition pact.

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said if the situation becomes a reality it would certainly destroy the confidence of investors coming to this country and affect the national economy.

“We must be careful on the temporary marriage of the opposition parties, a conflict will certainly occur if former opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is freed later.

“We are made to understand that there are even PKR veteran leaders who do not agree with the proposal, matters which may appear trivial could lead to a very serious political uncertainty,”he told reporters after attending a gathering with volunteers of the MyCorps Africa humanitarian mission, here yesterday.

He said this when commenting on the statement by the deputy president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir recently who said that the demand for the post of Prime Minister by the party was not in search of glamour but based on the experience of Tun Mahathir in helming the nation.

Meanwhile, commenting on the programme MyCorps, Khairy, who is also the Youth and Sports Minister, said 46 volunteers would begin the MyCorps humanitarian mission on Jan 4.

He said all the volunteers would be sent for two months to four different countries in Africa namely Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and Sudan.

“The selected participants have been given training for one month to prepare themselves to face whatever possibility, and if everything goes according to plan, they will come back in early March,” he said.

MyCorps, which is an initiative under the Youth and Sports Ministry, is a voluntary project involving Malaysian youths aged between 18 and 30.

Previously, the MyCorps voluntary programme had been implemented in Cambodia, Syria, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Lebanon. — Bernama