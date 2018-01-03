SK Pulau Seduku misses first day of school, still being cleaned up

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SRI AMAN: Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Seduku did not open as promised yesterday, and Sarawak Education Department director will be visiting the newly-completed school today, a day ahead of schedule.

“Parents have to work late into last night and continued to work this morning to make sure the school is safe for class to start this morning,” Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) chairman Datuk Wan Abdillah Edruce told The Borneo Post.

He said the biggest issue faced by the students now is zero water supply, and for the time being the school is using the old water tank with a capacity of about 400 litres from the old school.

The RM8.2 million school was still full with construction materials and unwanted debris as of yesterday, and thus forcing the teachers and parents to continue clearing them until 10pm last night, before continuing this morning to make sure the compound is safe for the children.

MORE TO FOLLOW