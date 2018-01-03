Supporting Abu Sayyaf: Filipino youth to know fate Jan 31

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The High Court here yesterday deferred sentencing a Filipino youth charged with giving support to the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group via the social media Facebook to January 31.

Justice Ravinthran Paramaguru adjourned the decision date in the case of Salihin Sanir, 18, pending a probation report from the Welfare Department.

On November 30, 2017, Salihin pleaded guilty to giving support to the terrorist group through Facebook using the name Abu Tahlaba Al-basilanie, at the special branch office of Sabah police headquarters here between March 1 and 6.

He was charged under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment for life or a term of not exceeding 30 years or a fine, upon conviction. He would also be liable to forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used in connection with the commission of the offence, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Farrah Farriza Wan Ghazali prosecuted while Salihin was represented by Mohamed Nazim Datuk Maduarin.