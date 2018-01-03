Two homes damaged in New Year’s Day fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A fire on New Year’s Day damaged two single-storey houses at Kampung Haji Baki here.

Firemen from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were dispatched to the scene following a distress call at 2.10pm, and arrived 18 minutes later.

The situation was brought under control within minutes, with no report of injuries received.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Department said the house where the fire started sustained about 70 per cent damage, while an adjacent house sustained about 20 per cent damage.

The blaze is believed to have started after a car parked in between the two homes caught fire.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang visited the fire victims after learning of the incident.