Two schools closed as 91,686 start schooling in Sabah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 45,558 Primary One pupils and 46,128 Secondary One students started schooling yesterday.

SK Inarad and SK Keramuak in Telupid remained closed as the roads leading to the two primary schools have been damaged by floods. The closure has affected 286 students and 27 teachers.

State Education Department director Datuk Hajah Maimunah Suhaibul yesterday said 28,274 pre-schoolers would begin school this year.

According to her, there are 1,291 pre-schools in operation throughout Sabah, including 17, which began operation this year.

Meanwhile, the cries and wails of Primary One pupils during the first day of school did not appear as common as it used to.

During visits to SK St Francis Convent and SKJC Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu, most Primary One pupils were found to be calm, collected and happy, despite the new environment and perhaps the many new friends to be made.

Headmistress of the Tadika Stella Maris, Sister Lucy A. Embayan, explained that it would be difficult finding Primary One pupils who were still lacking confidence in making new friends and becoming accustomed to their new school environment once they leave pre-school.

“This is because they go through four levels of learning between four years old and six years old,?she said.

She added that the early childhood education introduced by the Ministry of Education had been successful in preparing the pre-schoolers for entry into the primary school environment.

“Prior to the introduction of the new national pre-school standard co-curriculum, the scope of learning at pre-school was not very clear. But now, we have a guideline to refer to which focuses on the development of aspects such as physical, mental, social, moral and others,?she explained.

She added that while at pre-school, the pre-schoolers are taught basic discipline, as an example, so that they know the do’s and don’ts.

“These are important when they enter into the primary school environment,?she said.

She also said that it was imperative for young children to have the right foundation early in life as this reflects on their development in the future.

“When they do not have the right foundation, we can see the impact on the child in their development … of course, nurturing the right foundation starts from day one of the child’s existence,?she said.

Sister Lucy also said that they were expecting a litany of tears and wails on January 3, which would be the first day for the pre-schoolers at Tadika Stella Maris.

“As a norm, we allow parents to stay with their children for a week to help raise their confidence and reduce their fear of the new environment,?she said.