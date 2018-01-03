Unemployed arrested for theft of fishing reel

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Police arrested a man for stealing a fishing reel at Bandar Baharu Semariang yesterday.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the unemployed suspect, 24, was picked up at his house in Bandar Baharu Semariang around 2pm.

Police also seized a spool machine (fishing reel) from the suspect.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect had previous criminal record under Section 411 of the Penal Code.

He was also tested positive for Methaphatamine.

“The suspect has been remanded for three days till Jan 5 to facilitate investigation under Section 117 of Prevention of Crime Act,” Abang Ahmad said when contacted yesterday.