15 villages, eight schools hit by floods

KOTA KINABALU: Fifteen villages in Membakut were badly hit by floods due to continuous rain since Tuesday.

Among the villages affected are Kampung Jambatan Baru, Kg Papas, Kg Kayai, Kg Limadang, Kg Brunei, Kg Lampijas, Kg Dungau, Kg Bambangan, Kg Sinoko, Kg Pusak, Kg Lumantak, Kg Baitam, Kg Ulu Mawao, Kg Poring and Membakut township.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force Sabah director Colonel Kamal Mokhtar said the flood had forced 120 people to be evacuated from their homes to the Membakut community hall as early as 8am yesterday.

He said those taking shelter were 70 adults, eight senior citizens and 42 children.

SMK St Patrick had also been converted into a temporary flood evacuation centre which was expected to accommodate more flood victims, he said.

“The flood also cut off several roads leading to the affected villages.

“We are still monitoring the flood situation and are ready to help in evacuation when needed,” he said.

The floods also forced the closure of eight primary schools in two districts of Sabah, with a total enrolment of 764 and 123 teachers, yesterday.

One of the schools, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Inarad in the Telupid district, was also closed on Tuesday. Another school in Telupid, SK Keramuak, which was closed on Tuesday, opened yesterday for the new school year.

Sabah education director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul said the seven other schools which did not open yesterday are in the Beaufort district, namely SK Pekan Membakut (299 pupils and 31 teachers), SK Kg Bambangan (93 pupils and 13 teachers), SK Lago (81 pupils and 15 teachers), SK Jabang (59 pupils and 13 teachers), SK Lembah Poring (58 pupils and 13 teachers), SK Tamalang (52 pupils and 13 teachers and SK Sinoko (33 pupils and 14 teachers).

“The schools did not open today because the schools or the access roads were flooded,” she said in a statement.