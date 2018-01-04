BN’s GE14 manifesto will be best ever for people – PM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional’s (BN) 14th General Election (GE14) manifesto will be the best ever in giving priority to the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Najib, who is also BN chairman, said he and his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as well as the leaders of the component parties in the coalition were determined to do the best for the people and the country.

“There are many reasons why I do not want to reveal our manifesto yet, but insya-Allah (God willing) when the time comes, our manifesto will be the best ever for the people.

“It will determine our priorities in championing the people for the next five years,” he said when launching the BN’s official portal for GE14 theRakyat at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) here last night.

It can be accessed at therakyat.com.

Also present were Ahmad Zahid, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam, Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong and other BN component party leaders. — Bernama