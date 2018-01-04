Boy missing in suspected croc attack

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BETONG: A 13-year-old boy is believed to have been snatched by a crocodile while fishing at a river bank in Kampung Melayu Dit, near Debak around 5.30pm yesterday.

The victim, identified as Abang Mohammad Haikal Abang Suip, was fishing by the river with a friend, Sine Bujang, when a crocodile suddenly emerged and pulled him into the river.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the department received a distress call at 6.11pm and immediately dispatched its personnel to the scene.

“We were informed that the victim was fishing at Sungai Dit around 5.30pm when he was attacked by a crocodile and dragged into the river.

“A search operation was launched together with police and local villagers, but called off due to poor visibility. It will resume tomorrow (today),” said the spokesperson.

It is learned that the teenager is a school drop-out, who would have been in Form 1 had he continued schooling.

