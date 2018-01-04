College students detained for suspected drug trafficking

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two college students were detained for suspected drug trafficking activities after police found drugs estimated to be worth RM37,440 in a raid conducted by the state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) on a house at Jalan Stutong at around 2.30pm yesterday.

State NCID head Supt Sahar Abdul Latif disclosed that Ecstasy pills estimated to be worth RM28,800, Erimin 5 (RM5,040), an Ecstasy concoction mixed with juice powder (RM1,800) and ketamine (RM1,800) were seized during the raid.

“The suspects, aged 19 and 20, have admitted to be trafficking drugs since mid 2017 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said Sahar in a statement today.

He said during the raid, one of the suspects led the police to a room where the drugs were kept in a plastic food container.

Also seized from their possession were a car, a motorcycle and cash with an estimated value of RM45,208.

“Both suspects have no past criminal records and they are currently under lock-up at the Kuching Sentral police station,” Sahar added.