Community policing unit detains suspicious man in house compound

KUCHING: A man was placed under citizen’s arrest by members of Sarawak Community Policing Association (SCPA) after he was spotted wandering within a house compound in Batu Kawah, here yesterday.

A post on SCPA’s Facebook page stated the 45-year-old suspect was caught around 12.15am by members of the Batu Kawah community policing unit, and subsequently handed over to the police for further action.

The post also mentioned that association members are dedicated and committed in crime prevention activities.

When contacted, Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan confirmed the case, saying the suspect was referred to Sentosa Hospital for psychiatric evaluation following his capture.