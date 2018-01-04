First Digital Tourism Workshop

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The tourism industry in Sabah must fully embrace the information and communications technology if it was to modernize and effectively reach out to today’s consumers.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that industry players can benefit from relevant training to move in tandem in terms of digital marketing and build a stronger branding for Sabah.

For this, Sabah Tourism will be organizing a Digital Tourism Workshop on January 23-24 which is open to industry players and interested business owners.

The speaker will be Damien Cook, founder and CEO of E-Tourism Frontiers who has made presentations in international forums including the World Information Summit in Tunis, the Global Experts Panel on E-Tourism, ITB (Internationale Tourismus-Börse) in Berlin as well as PATA (Pacific Asia Travel Association) Tourism Forums. E-Tourism Frontiers has worked with South African Tourism, Indonesia Ministry of Tourism, Athens and Rhodes Tourism (Greece) to name a few, and has partnered with TripAdvisor, Facebook, YouTube, Expedia and Google.

This first ever workshop will be subsidized by Sabah Tourism Board. Early bird fee is RM500 per participant until January 12, and normal fees will be RM650. Closing date for registration is January 17.

To register, contact Francesca Lydia francesca@sabahtourism.com or call 088-232121.