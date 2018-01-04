Four resuced Filipino fishermen return home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: Four Filipino fishermen, who were rescued by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) 60 miles off Mangsee Islands after their tugboat was hit by a storm on December 29 last year, were handed over to the Philippine authorities yesterday.

Arnei Fetalvero Viana, 40, his crew Chfmate Josefph Aque, 30, Roger Chaves Cheif, 49, and Thomas Taboso, 42, were saved by ATM personnel in Bilean Island here around 12.50pm last Friday after clinging onto debris of a ship for six straight days and taken to a patrol ship by the Royal Malaysian Navy.

The victims were them transferred to auxiliary Tun Azizan ship before they were sent to the Philippine authorities in Taganak Island.

Joint Task Forces Commander Two Brigadier General Zarondin Md Amin said the transfer of the victims had to be postponed to yesterday because of the bad weather.