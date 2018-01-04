Click to print (Opens in new window)

SRI AMAN: It was a happy ending for students of SK Pulau Seduku as they welcomed a surprise visitor on Wednesday.

Parents Teachers Association (PTA) chairman of the school Datuk Wan Abdillah Edruce said they could not be happier that all their problems were being shared directly with Director of Education Department Sarawak Rakayah Madon.

“It was good news all the way, and she stayed with us until 6.30pm, listening to us, taking notes of our requests and offering solutions to our problems,” Wan Abdillah told Borneo Post.

Wan Abdillah said they brought to the attention of Rakayah, their wish to have all students studying in the newly completed RM8.2 million school to be allowed to stay in a boarding house.

“We are requesting the government to construct a proper hostel for the children,” he said.

The appeal, according to Wan Abdillah was given positive feedback by Rakayah, who instructed the District Education Officer and Development Officer to submit an official proposal for the project.

Wan Abdillah thanked the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Rakayah for their help in getting the dilapidated school replaced, and the new school ready for 2018 schooling year despite all the challenges.