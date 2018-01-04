LDP welcomes Au’s decision to not stand in GE14

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Youth has lauded Elopura assemblyman Datuk Au Kam Wah’s decision not to seek renomination to contest in the 14th general election (GE14).

The movement’s chief, Tsang Hieng Yee, said Au’s decision to give way to his young successor, Chan Tzun Hei, to contest in the Elopura constituency is a very commendable move.

“LDP Youth accords their highest respect and credit to Datuk Au, as his decision is indeed a sign and proof that BN is now undergoing a process of rejuvenation and it is a flexible party which adapts to the trend and needs of present time,” Tsang said.

Given that young Malaysians form a substantial percentage in the present electoral roll, it is definitely apt and suitable for BN to give more opportunities to its young leaders to contest in the coming 14th general election, he added.

According to him, the young leaders are not only on a close wavelength with the young voters, but they could also be good interceders or messengers for young voters to carry their voices and needs to the BN leadership more effectively, particularly in the present era which is replete with information technology.

Tsang pointed out that there are many talented young leaders in BN Sabah who are highly qualified, eager to serve, dynamic, energetic and creative.

“With their contributions and together with the wisdom, experience and dedication of the existing BN leaders with impeccable track records, BN would be a complete and all-round political party that could deliver to the people of Malaysia from diverse age group, background and walks of life.

LDP Youth therefore sincerely hopes that the rejuvenation exercise seen in BN now would continue so that more capable and competent future leaders would be produced for the overall betterment of our country and people, he said.