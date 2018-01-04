Man detained at Miri Airport over grenade-like lighter

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The police have arrested a 23-year-old man at Miri Airport on Tuesday (Jan 2) evening for having in his possession a grenade-like cigarette lighter.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the suspect from Lawas was detained at the airport departure hall at around 8.20pm.

“During the inspection of hand luggage, Miri Airport auxiliary police have detected a suspicious object while the suspect’s bag went through the scanner machine.

“After the suspect was told to open the bag, they found an object resembling a grenade and the suspect said the object was a lighter,” he said.

During the arrest, the suspect wanted to take flight from Miri to Johor Bahru.

Lim said the case is being investigated under Section 32 of the Firearms Act 1960.