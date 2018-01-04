Man wanted for online fraud cases detained

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A wanted man who was alleged to be involved in 33 online fraud cases has finally been arrested by the police.

The 27-year-old suspect from Lawas, Sarawak was said to have cheated 33 victims by claiming to sell handphone at a cheap price through the social media WeChat

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said the suspect was arrested around 4 pm on Tuesday following continuous investigation by the police.

“Following the arrest, police confiscated several cards and bank account records from several financial institutions in Malaysia.

“Police also seized several telephone cards of several telecommunication companies that were believed to have been used by the suspect in his modus operandi,” Ramli said yesterday, adding that the suspect became ‘incommunicado’ (uncontactable) after receiving the money from his victims.

The suspect has since been remanded for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

Ramli is cautioning the public intending to purchase anything online to immediately report to the police if they are suspicious of any transaction.