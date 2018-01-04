Microsoft’s Surface Laptop hitting Malaysia next week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Last year along with Windows 10 S, Microsoft introduced the latest laptops known as the Surface Laptop. Now, it seems that the laptop will be making its way to Malaysia this February.

Microsoft Malaysia is currently taking pre-orders for Microsoft Surface Laptops that come in several different variation options. The pre-orders startwith Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM and also 128GB SSD at RM4499.

Four other variants were offered, and the most expensive variant will cost RM10,029 for the Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and also 512GB SSD.

Surface laptop will come with a 13.5-inch Full HD Pixel Sense touch-capable display that pushes a total of 3.4 million pixels. The screen is configured with 3:2 screen aspect ratio. Thanks to the power efficient Kaby Lake processors the laptop offers up to 14.5 hours of battery life.

Surface Laptop features a built-in alcantara fully-backlit keyboard, vapour chambers to assist with cooling and a speaker system that is integrated beneath the keyboard. It’ll also support Surface accessories like the Surface Pen and Surface Dial. It comes with Windows 10 S, users can easily upgrade to the full version of Windows 10.

Here are the models and their corresponding prices:

Intel Core i5 / 4GB RAM / 128GB storage — RM4,499

Intel Core i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB storage — RM5,849

Intel Core i7 / 8GB RAM / 256GB storage — RM7,199

Intel Core i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB storage — RM10,029

The pre-orders for Surface Laptop will start from January 10, 2018.

VIA