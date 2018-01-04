Najib launches BN’s official portal for 14th General Election ‘theRakyat’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak last night launched Barisan Nasional’s (BN) official portal for the 14th General Election (GE14) called ‘theRakyat’ at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here.

The portal, accessible at therakyat.com, comprises segments such as interview, documentaries, analyses, ‘e-rakyat’ (e-bulletin), infographics, gallery, soundtrack and manifesto using the latest features to ensure that the messages are delivered in a more dynamic and engaging manner.

In addition, the portal, using ‘People First’ as its slogan, will display the profiles and information on BN candidates who will contest in GE14.

It will also become the platform for the people to find out about the BN’s plans and promises for the country over the next five years.

Meanwhile, the interview segment includes the ‘Bicara 4 Mata’ talk show, which addresses a wide range of issues pertaining to the people as well as current issues such as economy, social, politics and humanity.

‘theRakyat’ is a continuation to the ‘e-rakyat’ which was launched by Najib on March 29 last year.

The portal is also accessible on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. — Bernama