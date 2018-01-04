New trial of man accused of robbing tourist

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sessions Court here yesterday fixed January 15 this year for management of the case of a man charged with robbing a tourist.

Sessions Court judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim fixed the new trial date for the case of Radmi Muhammad, 30, yesterday as deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Dinesh Raja is on medical leave.

Radmi was alleged to have robbed a tourist of an iPhone 6 Plus at a bus stop near a college at Jalan Mat Salleh, Tanjung Aru at 6.40pm on September 8, 2017.

He was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 14 years jail, a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

Radmi, who was not represented, was granted RM5,000 bail in two local sureties. As the bail was not paid, he is further detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.

In a separate case, the same court fixed February 7-8 this year to continue the trial of a 55-year-old man charged with possessing 35.97 grams of syabu.

The judge put off the trial date in the case of Francis Robert as DPP Dinesh could not be present in court.

On May 25, 2017, Francis had pleaded not guilty as charged with possessing the drugs by the roadside in Kampung Bendung, Papar at 1.15pm on January 20, 2017.

The offence, framed under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and punishable under Section 39A (2) of the same Act provides for imprisonment of between five years and life and whipping of at least 10 strokes, upon conviction.

Francis, represented by counsel Ram Singh, was further remanded, pending disposal of the case.