Police nab man wanted for 33 online cheating cases

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Police have detained a man who is wanted for 33 cheating cases nationwide involving the purchase of goods online.

Sabah Police Commissioner, Datuk Ramli Din said the 27-year-old suspect, from Lawas in Sarawak, was picked up in a raid here about 4pm yesterday.

“Police also seized debit cards, credit cards and savings account passbooks from different banks in the country, as well as SIM cards from various telecommunication companies during the raid.

“The suspect is believed to have offered non-existent mobile phones using the WeChat application as his modus operandi, in which the victims would transfer their money into the suspect’s bank account before going uncontactable,” he said in a statement, here, yesterday.

Ramli said the man was being remanded for six days from yesterday to facilitate the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of one to 10 years and whipping.

He also advised members of the public to be cautious when conducting online transactions, and to do a bit of research on the existence of the sellers. — Bernama