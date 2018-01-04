Pump boats used for fish bombing seized

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) stopped a fish bombing activity when they seized four pump boats along Karambunai waters here on Tuesday.

Kota Kinabalu Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral Adam Aziz said the 2.05pm operation was carried out after the agency was infomred of an illegal fish bombing activity taking place in the area.

“We immediately deployed our asset, Kilat 39, to the said location and upon our arrival, all four pump boats sped off.

“We managed to chase after them for several kilometers before all the suspects jumped into the water and swam to a small island and hid inside the forest,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Further inspection of the pump boats found some 30 kilograms of fish and explosive materials.

Adam said all the items, including the fish, were seized and the case would be investigated under the Fishery Act 1985.