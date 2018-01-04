State Govt should be invited to discuss future of SESB – Henrynus

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Government should seriously consider taking back the management of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) which is in deep financial trouble and could go bankrupt anytime.

Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri President Datuk Henrynus Amin said the Sabah State Government must act decisively to protect the rights and interest of the people of Sabah in SESB before it is too late.

He said the prospect of SESB going bankrupt anytime or even sold to a foreign power company is high.

“It is disturbing to note that the Sabah State Government was not invited to discuss the future of SESB,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Henrynus, Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili said recently the future of SESB will be decided based on the continuing discussion between his ministry, the Finance Ministry and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

“The obvious question is why the Sabah State Government with a 20% stake in SESB was being left out.

“Taking over the management of SESB obviously needs money and operating SESB is not cheap,” he said.

Henrynus proposed that the 40% state rights on federal revenue in Sabah as prescribed by the terms of the Malaysia Agreement be restored immediately to enable Sabah to manage its own energy and infrastructure needs.

He said taking over the SESB management is a powerful justification for the return of the 40% federal revenue derived from Sabah back to the Sabah state coffer.

TNB, he said, was given the monopoly of power supply in Sabah yet it has failed to resolve power supply issues since taking over SESB many decades ago.

Ironically now SESB is going bankrupt under the nose of Maximus who is from Sabah and acting PBS president, he said.

Therefore, Henrynus said Parti Anak Negeri supported the opposition call for an immediate review of the management and transparency of TNB in managing SESB.

Henrynus also acused the political secretary to Maximus, Datuk Daniel Kinsik, of trying to shift blame and for evading answering direct questions on SESB.

Instead of giving straight answers, he said Daniel went on a verbal rampage attacking and insulting opposition leaders and even accusing them of asking stupid question.

“As Maximus’ political secretary, right hand man, PBS vice president and an aspiring MP candidate for Keningau, Daniel should have answered the opposition rationally rather than getting angry and scolding them,” he said.

“The concerns from the opposition was relevant as something is obviously rotten and smelly inside SESB but the response from Daniel was anything but smart.

“Daniel’s pathetic response to the opposition showed he was desperate, confused and angry because he was probably forced to answer something he himself was ill informed.”

Parti Anak Negeri also supports the opposition call for a review of all concessions to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) whose high operational cost may account for SESB’s worsening financial situation.

Maximus must answer and justify SESB’s continuing reliance on high cost IPPs rather than developing cheaper alternatives such as hydroelectric power or even importing excess power from Sarawak, added Henrynus.

“Why is it that the Energy Minister was obsessed with spending tens of millions on wind or solar energy in his own Kota Marudu constituency?”

Henrynus said in spite of RM4.2 billion allocation from the federal government since 2012, SESB is facing serious financial problem and is now on the verge of being insolvent.

“Maximus must explain how he has used the RM4.2 billion during his tenure as Energy Minister?

“For that matter Sabah folks should be ready for the shock news of possible increase of electricity tariff after the 14th general election this year since SESB is reportedly desperate for cash,” he said.

Henrynus also said Maximus has been the Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water for two terms or about nine years while the chairman of Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA), Dr Yee Moh Chai who is PBS deputy president and also from Sabah, are both serving in their respective post at the same time.

“Two of the most important men taking charge of power supply in Malaysia came from Sabah so it is a big joke and also a shame for Sabahans that these two have done nothing to help resolve SESB problem.”

Sarawak, according to Henrynus, has no representative in the Federal Energy Ministry or Board yet its power supply operation is running extremely well with no heavy diesel subsidy, no high cost IPPs, etc.

Camparatively, he said, Sabah tariff is about 40 sen per unit but it is only about 24 cents in Sarawak.

Henrynus said he had highlighted the problem faced by the two biomass power plants in Sandakan which are now closed due to refusal by the Energy Minister and SEDA to consider their appeal for tariff increase to 36 sen per unit to sustain their operation.

“Maximus and Yee must explain why the two biomass power plants in Sandakan were forced to close down by rejecting their request to continue operation when at the same time they were willing to subsidise diesel power plant up to as much as 80 sen to one ringgit per unit,” he said.