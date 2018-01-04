Teenager says hunger forced him to steal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: Two days into the New Year, a teenage boy claimed that hunger forced him to steal from a house at a Rangau housing estate.

The suspect, 13, was apprehended at 10.30pm on Tuesday after he and two other friends had stolen durians and a helmet placed on the verandah of the house of a civil servant named Din.

Din told reporters yesterday that the suspect had fled, but was arrested when he returned to retrieve his bicycle hidden in the housing estate.

According to the facts of the case, Din’s neighbours informed him that three persons had stolen the items from his verandah.

“Upon being informed, I rushed to find the trio but they had escaped. However, one of them was arrested when he tried to retrieve his bike hidden in the area,” he said.

When caught, the suspect gave the excuse that he had not eaten and longed to eat durians.

Din managed to recover the durians and the helmet stolen from him that night.