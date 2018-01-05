16 flood-hit schools in Beaufort, Papar closed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The number of schools closed due to floods has risen from eight primary schools on Wednesday to 13 primary schools and three secondary schools as of yesterday.

All the affected schools are located in Beaufort and Papar district.

The primary schools that were closed in Beaufort district were SK Pekan Membakut, SK Sinoko, SK Kg Bambangan, SK Lembah Poring, SK Jabang, SK Lago, SK Tamalang, SK St. Patrick’s, SK Bandau, SK Kg Brunei and SK Bangkalalak. The secondary schools that were closed were SMK Membakut 2, SMK Membakut and SM St. Patrick’s.

In Papar district, the two schools that were closed were SK Sumbiling and SK Ulu Lumagar.

The closure of the schools have affected 3,073 students and 372 teachers.