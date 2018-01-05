BR1M 2018 registration deadline extended to Jan 25 — PM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak yesterday announced that the registration deadline for the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) 2018, will be extended to Jan 25.

“For those who have yet to register, they can do so at ebr1m.hasil.gov.my or the nearest Inland Revenue Board branch,” said Najib, who is also Finance Minister, via a tweet yesterday.

The Finance Ministry had previously stated that the registration and updating of information for BR1M 2018 would be open to eligible recipients from Nov 27 to 31 Dec 2017.

The ministry had said that spouses of BR1M recipients the previous year who had died or those whose applications failed or were disqualified would have to make fresh applications for BR1M 2018. — Bernama