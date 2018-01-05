Firm fined for polluting gutters, water inlets

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A palm oil company in Beaufort was fined RM25,000 for failure to install equipment to prevent waste water from entering gutters and water inlets.

Sessions Court judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamed imposed the maximum fine on Beaufort Palm Oil Mill Sdn Bhd, yesterday.

A representative of the company pleaded guilty before the judge to a charge framed under Section 31 (1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

The indictment provides for a maximum fine of RM25,000 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or to both and to a further fine not exceeding RM1,000 a day for every day that the offence is continued.

The company violated an order notice dated November 18, 2014 which was issued by the Environmental Department (DOE) Sipitang branch head.

It had failed to take any action in ensuring and preventing water that came from piles of empty fruit bunches (EFB) within the mill from entering nearby gutters and water inlets at all times for a period of two months.

The offence took place at the company premises at KM8, Padas Valley along Jalan Beaufort between 10.55am and 2.15pm on February 10, 2015.

The facts of the case stated that enforcement personnel from Sipitang DOE went to examine the palm oil mill on February 10, 2015 and found that water from the piles of EFB had entered into gutters in the premises and eventually went into nearby water inlets.

Prosecuting officer from the DOE, Hashim Awang, appeared for the prosecution while the company’s representative was not represented.