Sarawak 

Flood waters cover Lubok Nibong road

Motorists using sedan vehicles are unable to pass through the Lubok Nibong road, which is covered in two-feet high water.

 

KUCHING: The flood water levels were stable and dropping in some areas as of Friday morning due largely to the fair weather experienced across the region over the last 24 hours.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) central operation centre reported that the situation was under control and there was no evacuation in flood-prone areas of Kuching, Sri Aman and Sibu.

However, a quick review in Lubok Nibong, Marudi in the Miri zone at 7:30am today found that the Sungai Dabai has burst its bank causing roads around Lubok Nibong to be inundated by waters.

Currently, the Bomba reported that only 4×4 vehicles were able to pass through the flood waters measuring up to two feet.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2017 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.