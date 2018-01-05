Flood waters cover Lubok Nibong road

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The flood water levels were stable and dropping in some areas as of Friday morning due largely to the fair weather experienced across the region over the last 24 hours.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) central operation centre reported that the situation was under control and there was no evacuation in flood-prone areas of Kuching, Sri Aman and Sibu.

However, a quick review in Lubok Nibong, Marudi in the Miri zone at 7:30am today found that the Sungai Dabai has burst its bank causing roads around Lubok Nibong to be inundated by waters.

Currently, the Bomba reported that only 4×4 vehicles were able to pass through the flood waters measuring up to two feet.