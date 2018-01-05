Four rescued Filipino fishermen sent home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: Four Filipino fishermen, who were rescued by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) 60 miles off Mangsee Islands after their tugboat was hit by a storm on December 29 last year, were handed over to the Philippines authorities on Wednesday.

Arnei Fetalvero Viana, 40, and his crew, chief mate Joseph Aque, 30, Roger Chaves Cheif, 49, and Thomas Taboso, 42, were rescued by MAF personnel near Billean Island here at around 12.50 pm last Friday after clinging onto flotsam of a ship for six straight days. They were then taken on board a patrol ship of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

The rescued victims were them transferred to a RMN auxiliary vessel, Tun Azizan, before they were sent to the Philippines authorities at Taganak Island.

Joint Task Force Commander Two Brigadier General Zarondin Md Amin said the transfer of the victims had to be postponed to Wednesday because of the bad weather.