Go into health tourism, cooperatives urged

KENINGAU: The National Cooperative Policy aims to contribute RM50 billion to the country’s GDP by 2020 compared to the target of RM39.46 billion today.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Haji Sairin Karno said in order to ensure that these goals were achieved, cooperatives needed to improve their efforts to boost their income by engaging in high-impact success areas.

“By 2020, the cooperative sector needs to grow and be competitive and this requires change and transformation,” he said when closing the Cooperative Human Capital Program, in conjunction with the promotion of Malaysia Cooperative College (MKM) Training Program 2018 at a hotel here, yesterday.

Sairin said the issues that hinder the development of cooperatives were weaknesses in management, finance, leadership, and members’ involvement needed to be addressed efficiently and effectively.

In this regard, he said cooperatives should seize this opportunity by developing a knowledgeable, creative and innovative human resource to ensure that cooperatives were not left behind in business.

“Cooperatives in the state have recorded impressive growth as well as increased confidence of the people on the establishment of cooperatives.

“According to statistics released by the Malaysia Cooperative Commission (SKM) Sabah, as at 29 December 2017 a total of 1,443 cooperatives were established with 318,891 members in Sabah.

“As of December 2017, data show that the total share capital of cooperatives in Sabah was at RM56.4 million, the fee capital at RM113.3 million, and assets at RM774.5 million,” he said.

Sairin, who is also the Liawan assemblyman, said that looking at revenue in 2016 at RM323.9 million, he hoped for a more lucrative increase in 2017.

Sairin was informed that the average growth of cooperative income for the last five years was at three percent, and the state government had given many opportunities to promote cooperatives to become the prime mover of Sabah’s economy.

He said the state’s natural beauty was among the main factors in Sabah becoming one of Malaysia’s most popular tourist destinations.

Cooperatives in Sabah should take this opportunity by adding value to the existing tourism industry with health tourism.

He said the industry had recorded a growth of 23 percent in 2016 with revenue of RM1.12 billion, compared to RM914 million in 2015.

“Malaysia continues to be the preferred location for health tourists as it offers world-class quality healthcare including high quality healthcare practitioners and is supported by the latest medical technology.

“Malaysia has also been recognized as a ‘Health Tourism Destination’ for three consecutive years by the International Medical Travel Journal in 2015 until 2017,” he said.

He said cooperative members should seize opportunities, and if they did not have the skills and expertise, they should refer to MKM in their area as the cooperative training center had been given the responsibility for the development of human capital in the cooperative movement.