JKT expresses sadness over Shahrol’s plight

KUCHING: Former Sarawak football team captain Joseph Kalang Tie is saddened to hear “rumours” that his close friend Shahrol Saperi’s contract will not be renewed this year due to an injury.

“His wife delivered their third children three weeks ago, I am very sad for him, for his family,” he told The Borneo Post from Selangor.

Joseph, who signed up for Super League team Selangor, said Shahrol deserves better treatment from Sarawak Football Association for his sacrifice and undivided loyalty to the state.

Shahrol, Joseph and Zamri Morshidi were among three youngsters, identified by Sarawak FA many years ago, and sent for a training stint in England.

Unlike Zamri and Joseph who moved to play for other professional teams in Peninsular Malaysia, Shahrol continued playing for Sarawak regardless of the team’s standing in the league.

“Shahrol is more senior than me, he is more than a friend to me, I am very saddened to hear of what happened to him. He deserves better treatment,” stressed Joseph, fondly addressed by Sarawak fans as JKT or el-Kapitan – the youngest player to become Sarawak captain at the age 21 in his heyday.

JKT moved to Terengganu from 2010 to 2013 before returning to Sarawak again for three years, and then moving back to Terengganu again, played for Pahang last year and sign up for Red Giants this year.

He stressed that his statement was not meant to attack anyone but just to express his concern for the fate of Sarawak players in the future.

“Yes, in modern football players’ welfare is taken care for. Maybe the FA give him a new contract, pay him certain amount of salary, not necessarily full salary. Furthermore, for a player of his stature, playing so many years for Sarawak, he deserves to be accorded a job upon retirement,” Joseph lamented.

JKT’s posting on Facebook today drew barrage of comments from Sarawak fans demanding for Sarawak FA to look into Shahrol’s plight.

“I know many people are going to hate me for what I said on Facebook but I am just telling the truth. Shahrol is my best friend, I care for him and his family. The issue is not about Shahrol alone, it can happen to anybody in the future. I am very concerned for the future of Sarawak players. We must do something for Sarawak players, especially for future players,” he stressed.