‘Leave it to CM, PM to resolve issues’

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) is leaving it to the political wisdom of both the chief minister and prime minister to resolve issues between UPP and Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP).

Its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce, said they had talked to both the state and federal Barisan Nasional (BN) chairmen.

“And we will leave it to the political wisdom of the chief minister and the prime minister to work out some formula to see how the two parties can work together,” he said when met at his office at Bangunan Baitul Makmur in Petra Jaya today.

Wong said the talks with both the BN top leaders took place very recently.

He repeated “we leave it to the chief minister and the prime minister” as replies to most questions posed.

Asked whether UPP had submitted its list of candidates to the BN leadership for consideration and approval, he said: “Oh yes, we have, to both chief minister and prime minister.”

To a follow-up question on the proposed list, Wong said: “That one I don’t want to disclose. But anyway we have submitted.”

When pressed how many seats UPP is eyeing for, he said: “We have submitted. Leave it to chief minister and prime minister.”