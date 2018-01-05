Malaysia Cooperative College to be upgraded to institute – DG

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KENINGAU: Malaysia Cooperative College (MKM) will change its name to an institute this year in a move to rebrand the college.

MKM director-general Associate Professor Dr Abdul Rahman Abdul Razak Shaik disclosed this here, adding “This success is not only a pride of the MKM members but also the cooperative movement in the country.”

He said in his speech, read by Sabah MKM director Christoper John Baptist, at the closing ceremony of the Cooperative Human Capital Program in conjunction with the Promotion of Training Program MKM 2018 at a hotel here yesterday.

The program, organized by the MKM Sabah zone and attended by more than 100 cooperative leaders, had been declared closed by Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Haji Sairin Karno.

Abdul Rahman said that until December 2017 the MKM had successfully trained more than 40,000 cooperative members nationwide while more than 900 programs were successfully implemented in the same period.

Meanwhile, he said, MKM Sabah’s zone had successfully organized more than 69 programs and had trained over 5,127 cooperative members throughout Sabah.

“For this year, a total of 79 programs have been planned to be implemented and in order to achieve this, MKM Sabah zone will hold the Promotion or roadshow 2018 along with the Cooperative Human Capital Program in selected areas.

“This started in the Keningau Region and followed by Beaufort, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kota Marudu, Kudat, Kota Kinabalu, Federal Territory of Labuan and Papar,” he said.

He said in conjunction with the Promotion of Training Program 2018, MKM had designed courses including courses for Cooperative Board Members (ALKs) and JAD, generic courses as well as major cooperative field courses in the State.

He said the Cooperative Human Capital was a program implemented by the MKM in collaboration with agencies under the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK).

In addition to promoting MKN training programs, he said, the program was also aimed at integrating cooperatives within the whole community of the country.

Abdul Rahman said that in line with the mandate entrusted by MKM in the Third Strategic Thrust, the MKM strengthened its internal structure by establishing learning centres, namely the Finance and Account, International and Collaboration and Business Management.

He said, in order to strengthen the field of cooperative success, MKM had also established five sectors, namely the Financial Services and Banking Sector, Tourism, Personal Care and Health, Wholesale and Retail, Property and Construction Industry, Plantation and Agro Base to organize courses and programs related to the field of cooperative success.

“It cannot be denied that today’s business knowledge is too fast to change according to the trend. However, without the conservation of every person or cooperative member and its leaders it is unlikely that the cooperative will be able to continue the agenda as the goals and objectives of the establishment,” he said.

He hoped the cooperative movement would enable cooperative members to embrace the key principles that had been agreed to form the sustainability of the cooperative and through this program leaders can be helped in the cooperative movement plan to strengthen the identity of the cooperative among members in order to actively assist in advancing the cooperative.

Also present were Keningau district officer Haji Yusop Haji Osman, head of Keningau KPDNKK Branch Gunasegaran Khrisnan, senior assistant director of Sabah SKM Development Sairah Basrin, head of Enforcement Section of the Malaysian Sabah Companies Commission Fadhullah Syouqie and Sabah ANGKASA Coordinating officer Aiddie Adlin.