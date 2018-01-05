MASwings’ New Year Sale until Jan 31

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Plan your holidays early with MASwings’ latest ‘New Year Sale’ offer from as low as only RM148 all-in one-way fare to all of MASwings ATR flights within and across Sabah and Sarawak.

This promotion is up for grabs from now until 31 January 2018, with the travelling period starting from 07 January to 28 February, the company announced in a statement here, yesterday.

Additionally, the promotion also offers passengers travelling from Tawau to Tarakan from as low as RM200 all-in one-way, and from Tarakan to Tawau flight from IDR662,000 all-in one-way.

For this auspicious year 2018, why not start a journey to explore or re-discover the abundant beauty and unique experiences found throughout Sabah and Sarawak, including neighbouring destination Tarakan, Indonesia.

MASwings offers flights from Kota Kinabalu to nine destinations in Sabah and Sarawak, including constantly popular selections such as Miri, Kuching, Sandakan and Federal Territory of Labuan. Passengers can also choose to fly from Kuching and Miri to five choices of destinations across Borneo, respectively.

All MASwings tickets are inclusive of 20kgs check-in baggage allowance and light refreshment as part of the airline’s continuous effort to offer convenience and comfort for each passenger during their travel.

MASwings New Year Sale promotion fares are inclusive of airport taxes, goods and services tax (GST), Carrier Imposed Fee (CIF) and subject to MASwings’ terms and conditions.

The offers are also available through MASwings / Malaysia Airlines website, ticket offices, and appointed travel agents or via 24 hours Call Centre at toll-free number 1300 88 3000.

More information on destinations, fares and flight schedules are available on MASwings’ website www.maswings.com.my.