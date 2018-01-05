No sign of boy believed to have been snatched by croc

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A search and rescue (SAR) operation yesterday failed to locate missing 13-year-old Abang Mohammad Haikal Abang Suip, who is believed to have been snatched by a crocodile on Wednesday (Jan 3) while fishing at Kampung Melayau Dit, Debak in Betong Division.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the search was conducted within a 1km radius along the river and within 100 metres on land from where the incident happened. Joining the search were the police, Civil Defence Force (APM), and villagers.

On the day of the incident, Abang Mohammad Haikal and his uncle Sine Bujang were fishing by the riverbank when a crocodile appeared and pulled the boy into the river. Bomba has set up a temporary SAR operations centre at the boy’s home.