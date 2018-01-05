Out-going Chinese consul-general hopes to see united Chinese in S’wak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Out-going China’s consul-general in Kuching Fu Jijun hopes to see the Chinese in Sarawak united as one.

He particularly referred the unity of Chinese to the reunion of two Chinese-based but multicultural political parties – United People’s Party (UPP) and Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP).

Fu believed that by having UPP and SUPP united as one, it would help strengthen the state Barisan Nasional (BN) in winning more seats in the next general election.

“And Sarawak will become stronger in the federal government with the support of all parties. They can get more interest for the people of Sarawak from the federal government,” he said after paying a courtesy call on Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh at the latter’s office at Bangunan Baitul Makmur in Petra Jaya today.

Fu will be departing for Beijing next week after serving his two-year office in the state.

His successor has been identified as Cheng Guangzhong who is expected to arrive in the city by middle of this month the earliest.

Fu will be promoted as a Chinese ambassador to Liberia, a West African country.