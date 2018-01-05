Penampang crime rate up 40% last year – CP

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PENAMPANG: The crime rate in Penampang increased by 42 percent or 182 cases in 2017 compared to previous year, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

“Crime index in Penampang saw an increase of 182 cases from 431 cases in 2016 to 615 cases in 2017,” he said, adding that among the crimes contributing to the increase were thefts, robberies, burglaries and snatch thefts.

“However, the Sabah police contingent has achieved a positive record in solving crime cases with 77 percent, or 7.7 percent of every 10 cases, compared to other police contingents,” he said yesterday after witnessing the handover of Penampang police chief’s duties by ASP Roni Abdul Rahim to his successor DSP Haris Ibrahim at the Penampang Police Headquarters yesterday.

Haris was previously the Criminal Investigation Department chief in Sipitang, while Roni was the acting Penampang police chief for one and a half months when he took over the task from DSP Rosley Hobden, who has been transferred to Miri, Sarawak.