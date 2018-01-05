Police to investigate ‘violent’ comments on Facebook page championing strays

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Dev Kumar revealed that the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department has lodged a police report in Padawan on several comments that appeared in a Facebook page championing stray dogs.

In a statement released today, the police have viewed the comments and find some of them to be criminal in nature. Despite the good intentions of the Facebook page to save the strays, it appears to be inciting violence among some fans of the page.

“A Facebook account holder suggested to kill personnel involved in the operation to catch stray dogs while another suggested to set up a road block to release captured strays and to use extreme measures to prevent the operation,” said Dev.

He added the police are not amused with the threats issued against public servants entrusted to do their jobs in accordance with the law.

The police are investigating the report as criminal intimidation and will call up the particular Facebook account holders for questioning.

“At the same time, we are warning those that may be inclined to prevent the veterinary services personnel from carrying out their duties. Any attempt to use force or cause harm or prevent public servants from carrying out their duties is an offence and the person(s) responsible will be arrested, investigated and be recommended to be charged in court,” he warned.