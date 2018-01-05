RM12.1 mln aid for 280,353 pupils

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Community Development and Consumer Affairs minister, Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid, wants the 2019 Sabah government school aid to be fully distributed before school starts next year.

She said the Sabah government through the ministry will come up with a roster that involves the ministries, Barisan Nasional people’s representatives, welfare bureau, volunteers and community development leader units (UPPMs), among others, to overcome any issues in order to achieve that vision.

She explained that this will mainly be done so parents would not overspend on basic back-to-school necessities.

Jainab also called on teachers and head teachers, contractors, parent teacher associations (PIBGs) and all parties involved to gather the correct information from the parents, especially on the uniform specifications.

This is because parents will not be able to cut on back-to-school expenditures if the pupils receive the wrong sized uniforms.

She also asked schools to expedite the collection of information so that the school aid can be distributed before 2019.

“We will identify it (issues) this year so that for 2019 we can further improve on our shortcomings,” said Jainab at a press conference held at Wisma Tun Fuad Stephens here yesterday.

“We want as much as possible for it (school aid) be enjoyed by the people, not burden them,” she added.

For 2018, the state government allocated RM12.1 million for school uniforms, shoes and stationery to 280,353 pupils in 1,071 primary schools across 24 Sabah districts.

Each pupil will receive a school uniform and a pair of shoes, a dozen exercise books, pencils and a dozen pens for primary four to six pupils.

As part of the monitoring, auditing and visits to schools for the delivery of social assistance program schedule in 2018, Sulaman assemblyman, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, will distribute the school aid to pupils on January 9 whilst Kiulu assemblyman, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, will distribute them on January 18.