SAR team finds torso of boy snatched by croc

KUCHING: Search and rescue (SAR) team found the torso of Abang Mohammad Haikal Abang Suip, 13, who was snatched by a crocodile on Jan 3.

According to a statement from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the body, found today, was without a head, both arms and both legs some some 1.5km away from where he was attacked.

The SAR operation, which entered its third day today, expanded its search radius from 1km to 3km, which led to the discovery of the victim.

On Jan 3, it was reported that the victim was fishing at a river bank in Kampung Melayu Dit, near Debak when a crocodile suddenly emerged and pulled him into the river around 5.30pm.