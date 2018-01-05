Seafood supply down 40% last year – association

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Seafood supply in Sabah plunged last year due to seasonal effects, with up to 40 per cent reduction in marine catches in the west coast and Kudat areas.

This resulted in a price hike of 30 per cent or more in seafood products, according to Sabah United Fisheries and Fishing Boat Association treasurer Chiang Bhat Sing.

He said his catch dropped by 30 to 40 per cent both in the west coast and Kudat last year where he operated fishing boats.

“Even the east coast with rich marine resources is facing the same problem,” he added.

Asked about the reason for the reduced catch, Chiang said the issue could be due to seasonal effects.

“Have you noticed a drop in fruit production in Sabah last year? Based on our decades of experience, we get lower catch whenever fruits production drops,” he said.

Chiang, who was born to a family of fishermen, said his father used to observe the yield of the mango tree at his backyard as a way to predicting the year’s catch.

“When I was little, my father would point at the mango tree and would tell me that if the tree did not bear any fruit this year, our catch would drop.

“And my father was right. People outside the fishing industry may find it hard to believe, but this is very true.”

With declining supply, Chiang said the prices of seafood have increased significantly between 30 and 40 per cent, or more, in the past year.

For instance, he said ‘basung’ had increased from around RM 4 per kilogramme (kg) up to RM 10 per kg.

He said seafood prices varied according to supply.

“When supply drops, seafood prices go up. Nonetheless, certain seafood with sufficient supply will have more stable pricing.”

In addition, Chiang said fishing boat owners had to bear losses at times when their catch was less.

He said Sabah’s fishing activities were mainly concentrated in Kota Kinabalu, Kudat , Tawau, Semporna and Sandakan.

To another question, Chiang said fishing costs have increased in recent years, particularly the substantial hike in fuel prices, levies and high salaries for hiring foreign workers due to difficulty in recruiting locals for the job.