Seven detained over illegal 4D, gambling

KOTA KINABALU: Police detained seven people, including four women, in five separate raids on illegal gambling activities around the state capital.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said the local suspects, comprising three men and four women, aged between 17 and 56, were arrested between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday.

“A total of RM3,105 was seized in the raids including illegal gambling items such as illegal four digit numbers and Wah Hui materials,” he said yesterday.

Chandra said the police first raided a shop lot in Telipok around 2.30pm on Jan 3.

Police arrested a 56-year-old local man and confiscated two mini printers, two handphones, two pieces of paper with numbers written on it and RM348 in cash.

In the second raid at 2.50pm at Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), police detained a 40-year-old local woman and seized two mobile printers, three handphones, a piece of paper with drawings believed for the illegal Wah Hui gambling activity, two pieces of paper with question and answers believed meant for the illegal Wah Hui gambling and RM178 in cash.

“At 3pm the same day, police raided a premises in Jalan Sepanggar, Manggatal and detained two local women aged 17 and 19, for their alleged involvement in Wah Hui illegal gambling activity.

Police also seized RM594 in cash as well as several items used in the Wah Hui gambling activity, he said.

He added that 20 minutes later, another police team raided handphone shop at Jalan Sepanggar and arrested a 29-year-old local man.

“In this fourth raid, police confiscated two Nokia handphones, two mini printers, nine pieces of paper used for writing illegal four-digit numbers and RM1,155 in cash,” said Chandra.

The fifth raid, said Chandra, was carried out at 4.50pm at Bandaran Berjaya, here where a man and a woman, both 25, were detained for selling illegal four digit numbers to the public.

Police seized RM830 from the suspects as well as three Nokia handphones, two mobile printers, nine pieces of paper believed illegal four digit numbers, two pieces of paper with Wah Hui questions and a calculator,” he said.

Chandra said all the suspects had been remanded to facilitate police investigation under Section 4A (a) of the Common Gaming House 1953.