Skeletal remains identified as Terang Gayut, 56

BINTULU: The police have identified a human skeleton found by villagers in Sg Asap, in Belaga district on Tuesday as that of Terang Gayut, a 56-year-old man from Rh Batik, Nanga Mujok, Julau.

It was based on a clinic card found in a hut not far from where the skeletal remains were recovered, said Belaga police head of crime prevention and community safety ASP Mohd Sani Junid.

The scene is located about 100 metres from the main road to Sg Asap town. He said the victim could have died more than three weeks ago. The police have so far classified the case as sudden death and the remains have been sent to Bintulu Hospital mortuary for analysis. Mohd Sani appealed to the next-of-kin of the victim to come forward to assist in the investigation.