Stern action against IPTS found violating rules — Idris

TELUK INTAN: The Higher Education Ministry will take stern action against any Private Higher Education Institution (IPTS) in the country found to have violated the rules and guidelines set.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, said imposing ‘hidden’ fees, refusal to pay back the remaining fees from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) besides deceiving the public with sweet promises will not escape action.

“This is because these irresponsible acts are in violation of the Private Higher Educational Institutions Act (Act 555) which came into force in November last year. We have the Malaysian Quality Evaluation System for Private Colleges (MyQUEST) to evaluate the quality and status of the colleges. This is to ensure that existing colleges are genuine colleges that carry out their duties and responsibilities well,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the handover ceremony for the Phase 2 project for the construction of the Technical and Vocational Faculty campus, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris Teluk Intan Campus, here yesterday.

Idris said this in response to allegations by Malaysian Muslim Consumers’ Association (PPIM) special action unit director Muhamad Yusof Azmi regarding IPTS’ various violations of rules and regulations including refusing to return the balance of PTPTN fees to the students.

“I need to get detailed information on the matter because we have to evaluate the accusations first,” said Idris. — Bernama