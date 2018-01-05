‘theRakyat’ portal to weed out Opposition’s fake news, propaganda

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) official portal ‘theRakyat’ aims to disseminate authentic, fast and accurate information on all government efforts for the development of the people. said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri S.K. Devamany.

In a statement here, he said the portal also explained to the people the programmes and strategies that are being and will be implemented ahead of the 14th General Election (GE14).

“The launch of the theRakyat portal clearly shows that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and leaders of Barisan Nasional (BN) are ready to deal with negative perception caused by fake propaganda fabricated by the opposition.

“It is very clear the opposition engages in politics using indiscriminate seditious methods through lies, slander and distortion of information. They pollute minds solely to create a negative perception of the government,” he said.

The portal, launched by the prime minister yesterday comprises seven major segments, namely, interviews, documentaries, analyses, ‘e-rakyat’ (e-bulletin), infographics, gallery, soundtrack and manifesto using the latest features to ensure that the messages are delivered in a more dynamic and engaging manner.

The portal, using the slogan ‘People First’ will feature profiles and information on BN candidates who will contest in GE14, as well as becoming the platform for people to know BN’s plans and promises for Malaysia over the next five years. – Bernama