‘In CM and PM we trust’

UPP to rely on CM and PM’s political wisdom to mend its fences with SUPP

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) has put its trust in the political wisdom of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to patch things up with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

UPP president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the party had discussed reconciliation between UPP and SUPP with both the state and national Barisan Nasional (BN) chairmen.

“All I’d like to say is that we have talked to the chief minister and prime minister, and we leave it to their political wisdom to work out some formula to see how the two parties can work together.

“The ultimate decision lies with the chief minister and the prime minister,” he said after receiving a courtesy call from outgoing Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching, Fu Jijun, yesterday.

On whether UPP had laid out any condition, Wong replied: “Of course there are some arrangements because we have been sacked by them (SUPP).”

He pointed out it would not be possible for UPP leaders to just return to the fold of SUPP.

“How do we go back? We cannot go back because they have sacked us. So there are some arrangements but we leave it to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister to do the final arrangements.”

He revealed that talks with both the Chief Minister and Prime Minister took place very recently.

Wong also left any possibility of holding a discussion with SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian to the two top BN leaders.

“We don’t know. But I’m sure both of them (Chief Minister and Prime Minister) would like to have a solution, satisfactory solution between the two groups,” he said.

On whether a solution could be found before the next parliamentary election, Wong answered: “Again, I say we leave it to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.”

He added that BN leaders would be ‘the ones who will work things out for us’.

On the possibility of direct BN candidates for the parliamentary election, Wong repeated: “That one I leave it to them.”

However, Wong confirmed that UPP had submitted its list of candidates to the BN leadership for consideration and approval.

“Oh yes, we have, to both Chief Minister and Prime Minister,” he said.

When prompted for details on UPP’s proposed list, Wong said, “That one I don’t want to disclose. But anyway we have submitted.”

