Manager killed in Kudat accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUDAT: A local man, who was also a company manager here, was killed when a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck collided with a trailer truck at Km 9, Kudat-Kota Kinabalu Road, on Thursday.

District police chief Superintendent Douglas Nyeging Taong yesterday said the victim, Lo Chee Vun, 56, from here, died at the scene in the 2.45pm incident.

A 36-year old local man, who was the truck driver, and his passenger, were not injured.

He said on January 4, at about 2.45pm, a police officer at the district police headquarters here received information from the public saying that an accident had occurred at KM 9 Kudat-Kota Kinabalu Road involving a Toyota Hilux vehicle with a truck trailer.

Douglas said during the investigation, the Toyota Hilux vehicle was believed to be moving from Kota Kinabalu to Kudat and at the scene, collided with the Nissan trailer truck, which was moving in the opposite direction.

“After the collision, the Toyota Hilux vehicle skidded and crossed to the right shoulder of the road towards Kudat while the head of a trailer’s truck was in the opposite lane.

” The driver of the Toyota Hilux was stuck inside his vehicle and died at the scene, while the trailer truck driver and passenger escaped unhurt,” he said.

He said Fire and Rescue Department personnel extricated the victim’s body from the wrecked pick-up.

“The victim’s body was sent to Kudat Hospital for a post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.