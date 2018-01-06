Nine inmates enter last phase of deradicalisation

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Nine inmates who are currently serving time for involvement in terrorism offences are scheduled to undergo the last phase of deradicalisation programme, says Prisons Department director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar.

He said inmates would undergo four stages of the deradicalisation programme which included personality reinforcement and self-development courses, while the final phase of the programme involving the reintegration module, would be conducted in 21 to 24 months, beginning this month.

Sharing his experience at the Putrajaya International Security Dialogue (PISD) here yesterday, Zulkifli added that inmates serving time for terror offences were segregated for security.

“We spread them out to different prisons nationwide. We have 36 prisons and these inmates are now at 12 prisons.”

On the integrated assessment of these inmates, the director-general said 20 per cent would be carried out by the Home Ministry, 40 per cent by the Prisons Department and the rest by the police.

Those rated as ‘weak’ would be recommended for an extended detention order of about two years while those with ‘moderate’ rate would be recommended for detention order extension of one year, he said.

Those rated as ‘good’ will be recommended for release with supervision for two years and those rated ‘excellent’ will be recommended for release with monitoring for Malaysians. For foreigners, it will be release as well as deportation.

In 2016, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported saying that 130 people arrested in connection with Daesh-linked activities had been placed under the deradicalisation programme. — Bernama